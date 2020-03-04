Sharon Elaine Donovan
Oct. 26, 1938 - March 2, 2020

Mason City - Sharon Elaine Donovan, 81, of Burnsville, MN, formerly Mason City, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, Burnsville, MN.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. Burial will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Sharon's family.

Sharon was born October 26, 1938, the daughter of William and Edna (Shropshire) Myers in Thompson, IA. She married John Donovan and he preceded her in death on June 21, 1967.

Sharon grew up and attended school in Mason City. She worked most of her career helping people in various positions, including as a nurse's aide and hotel maid.

Sharon enjoyed reading, completing word searches, playing games and watching soap operas.

Sharon is survived by her children, Linda (Chuck) Barnish, Mason City, Tony Donovan, Burnsville, MN, Margaret Ritt, Hastings, NE, Tommy Donovan, Burnsville, MN and Connie Lawson, West Creek, NJ; son-in-law, David Lawson of Albert Lea, MN; grandchildren, Michael, Tiffany, Cory, Chuck, Jr., Chris, John, Lorene, Cassie, Casidey, Nikki and Dylan; 23 great-grandchildren; other great-grandchildren; and siblings, Bertie Torres, of Mason City, Anne (Mike) Ivonovitch, of Mason City, Ruth Groesbeck, of Charles City, Mary Myers, of Mason City, and Irma Beek, of Mason City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Debbie Lawson; brother, Johnny (Mae) Camper; and brother-in-law, Joseph Torres and Ronald Groesbeck.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City.

