Sharon Elaine Donovan

Oct. 26, 1938 - March 2, 2020

Mason City - Sharon Elaine Donovan, 81, of Burnsville, MN, formerly Mason City, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, Burnsville, MN.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. Burial will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Sharon's family.

Sharon was born October 26, 1938, the daughter of William and Edna (Shropshire) Myers in Thompson, IA. She married John Donovan and he preceded her in death on June 21, 1967.

Sharon grew up and attended school in Mason City. She worked most of her career helping people in various positions, including as a nurse's aide and hotel maid.

Sharon enjoyed reading, completing word searches, playing games and watching soap operas.