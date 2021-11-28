Sharlene Ruth Beenken

April 22, 1934-November 23, 2021

Sharlene Ruth Beenken, 87, passed away November 23, 2021 at the IOOF Home in Mason City, IA.

A Funeral Service will be held 1:00pm Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Faith Baptist Church, 1807 S Kentucky Ave, Mason City, IA, with Rev. Tim Moore officiating. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be from 4:00pm to 6:00pm on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.

Sharlene was born April 22, 1934, on a farm just North of Wesley, Iowa, to Elmer and Ruth Johnson. She had two sisters (Jean and Mary Lee) and two brothers (Walter and Denny). The family later moved to a farm near Britt, Iowa. Sharlene grew up in a family that was musically inclined and talented. They loved to sing at family reunions where she would play the piano and almost always from memory and by ear, a talent that always amazed us.

Sharlene married the love of her life Wesley Beenken in 1955 and they raised four sons Northwest of Mason City. Sharlene and Wes were a team they worked together renovating and renting apartments. Wes did the construction and Sharlene was the expert painter and bookkeeper. She lost her best friend, Wes, in 1990. She began working for Walmart as a door greeter in Mason City soon after and worked there for 15 years, where she was able to see friends and family, if only for a few seconds each time.

Sharlene was a member of the Faith Baptist Church and her true faith in God showed through in the way she treated everyone; never speaking ill of anyone. She was always a patriotic person and loved the USA. She will be greatly missed by her family for her funny, bright and loving attitude, and caring way.

Those left to cherish memories of Sharlene are her sons, Gary (Irene) Mason City, IA, Daryl (Tammy) Star Valley Ranch, WY, Tom, Ogden, UT, and John, Missoula, MT, eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, several other family members and friends including her closest friend and sister-in-law, Darlene Arndt, who was always there anytime she needed anything.

Sharlene is preceded in death by her husband, Wesley, her parents, Elmer and Ruth Johnson, her brothers, Walter and Denny Johnson, and sisters, Jean Knapper and Marylee Leuwerke, and grandson, Lance Beenken.

For those unable to attend the funeral service a livestream will be available on the Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel Facebook.

