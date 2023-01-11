Sharlene Ray (Stephani) Yancy

September 17, 2022

Sharlene Ray (Stephani) Yancy age 69 passed at home on September 17, 2022, with her Family at her side after a length illness.

Sharlene was born in Mason City Iowa to Isadore and Ruth (Stowell) Stephani. She grew up in Manly Iowa, attending North Central High School, graduating in 1976. After high school, she attended NIACC and graduated with Nurse Aid Certificate

She then went to work at Park Hospital, which now is West Campus. While working full time she returned to NIACC, obtaining her LP Nurses License. She soon meant her now husband Richard Yancy, married February 14, 1978, started a family and moved to Independence, Missouri. After moving she started working at Truman Hospital Kansas City, MO.

After several years in MO, she again returned to College, obtained her RN Nursing license. She then went to work at Center Point Hospital, Independence MO. Sharlene loved Family events, cooking for her Family, and shopping when Family came to visit. Enjoyed her grandsons, watching them grow and school activities! Her pride was raising her Daughter and Son!

Sharlene is survived by her husband, Richard Yancy, daughter, Dawn Yancy, son Steven Yancy, grandchildren, Alex and Thomas Yancy. Three sisters, Doris Payne, Mason City, Darlene (Stephani) Clark, Kensett, Annette (Regan) Banks, Manly. Two sister-in-laws, Mavis Beenman and Kathy Anenson, both of Mason City, Iowa. Proceeded in death by both parents, nephew and 3 brothers.

Cards or letters of sympathy may be sent to Yancy at, 19708 E. 14th Terrance N., Independence, MO 64056.

With Sharlene's wishes, she was cremated, and had family only at her side.