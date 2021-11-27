Seymour Alton Ferley

February 6, 1933-November 23, 2021

ALBERT LEA–Seymour Alton Ferley, 88, of Albert Lea, passed away on November 23, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Community.

Visitation will be December 2, 2021, at 10 am at Silver Lake Lutheran Church, 705 Silver Lake Road, Northwood, IA, with the funeral service to follow at 11 am. Burial at the Silver Lake Cemetery will immediately follow the funeral service. Lunch will be served.

Memorials in Seymour's honor may be sent directly to the Silver Lake Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund.

Seymour was born February 6, 1933 in rural Northwood, the son of Alfred and Gena (Loken) Ferley. He was baptized and confirmed at Silver Lake Lutheran Church, where he was a lifelong member. Seymour married Darlene Nelson at Silver Lake on June 22, 1952. Darlene preceded him in death on June 14th, 2021, eight days before they would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary.

Seymour graduated from Emmons High School in 1951. Seymour was a lifelong farmer who worked hard alongside his wife Darlene and their children to manage the family farm. He sold Kaltenberg seed corn, and he was an astute businessman with a love for grain and livestock markets.

Seymour loved square dancing, polka music, and traveling. He and Darlene enjoyed winters together in Texas and Arkansas in their retirement years. He and Darlene loved and enjoyed spending time with their family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children; son, Lynn Ferley, and daughter, Robyn (Jim) Carter; six grandchildren, Tana (Don) Lichay, Michael (Keely) Ferley, Travis Ferley, Natalie (Anneke) Moretz, Andrea Moretz, and Stefanie (Crystal) Moretz; two great-grandchildren, Jason and Raylee Peaco; sisters-in-law Sharon (Art) Moretz, Marlys Nelson, Jean Nelson, and Judy Nelson; several nieces and nephews, and many extended family members and friends.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Darlene; his daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Tomas Badik; his parents, Alfred and Gena Ferley, along with infant brother Baby Ferley; his brother Glen and wife Lila Ferley, his sister Ardella and husband Leo Hagen; and brothers-in-law Richard Nelson, Robert Nelson and Wayne Nelson.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. John's Lutheran Community in Albert Lea and the staff of St. Croix Hospice for their loving care of Seymour.