Seth Arthur Bryant

March 25, 2023

Seth Arthur Bryant passed away on March 25, 2023, at 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home with Margaret at his side.

A funeral service for Seth Bryant will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City with Pastor Rob Williams from The Bridge Church officiating. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, and will continue one hour before the service at the funeral home on Friday. Memorials may be sent to The Bridge Church, Gideons International, or the family.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home of Charles City, Iowa is in charge of local arrangements. A full obituary may be found at www.hauserfh.com.