Sen. Kenneth D. Scott

May 11, 1930-February 2, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Sen. Kenneth D. Scott, 92, of Clear Lake, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 11 a.m., at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Avenue North, Clear Lake. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Kenneth Daniel Scott was born May 11, 1930, in Mason City, the son of Walter and Hattie (Dierks) Scott. He grew up in Cerro Gordo County and attended Bath Township Country School through 8th grade. In 1948, he graduated from Rockwell High School. Ken was a lifelong farmer,

auctioneer, co-owner of Reisch Worldwide Auction College and a real estate broker. He operated the Auction Clerking Service and Real Estate Business. In his early years of farming, Ken supplemented his income by working at Armour Meat Packing, American Crystal Sugar and Pillsbury Flour Company. Along with farming, he also worked for the Iowa Department of Agriculture for 10 years in later life. His duties were in Grain Warehouses and the Pesticide Bureau. He enjoyed farming and going to farm sales. Over the years, Ken served on several boards including the Handicap Village Board (now Opportunity Village), the United Methodist Church of Meservey Board of Trustees (former chairman), Meservey-Thornton School Board (past president), Cerro Gordo Taxpayers Association Board (past director), American Simmental Association, Iowa Cattlemen's Association, Soil Conservation Service of Cerro Gordo County (past treasurer), Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service Commission, ASCS Committee, Thornton Co-operative Elevator Board (past director), the SCS (past treasurer) and Township Trustee. He was a member of the Farm Bureau, Cattlemen and Pork Producers Association, Corn and Soybean Association and Pheasants Forever. Ken also served in the Iowa House as State

Representative from 1971 – 1973 and as State Senator from 1973 – 1977 and 1987 – 1991.

Ken is survived by his wife, Ilene June (Dhondt) Scott of Clear Lake; his children, Mary (Stephen) and Clint (Maureen); grandchildren, Lauren and Shawn; stepchildren, James (Rachel), Randy (Lori), Alan (Cindy), and Jane (David); sister-in-law, Ruth; step grandchildren, Ean and Isaac; He is also survived by step grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Raymond; and his sister, Lenora and husband, Walter.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, Mason City, Iowa