Scott Lee Huntley
July 15, 1957 - December 12, 2019
Clear Lake - Scott Lee Huntley, 62, of Quartzsite, AZ, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.
Scott was born July 15, 1957, the son of Keith and Delores (Burns) Huntley in Mason City. He married Elsa Rigsby on June 20, 1987, and to that union three children were born, Alexander, Arin and Alysa.
Scott graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1975. Primarily throughout his life, he worked as an independent contractor. With his construction background, he loved completing home improvement projects and helping others when needed. He was a fan of all sports, especially NASCAR and football. While playing football he earned the nickname, Scooter, because he was so fast. He also liked telling stories, sharing memories, listening to music and playing the guitar.
Scott is survived by three children, Sergeant Alexander Huntley of South Korea, Arin (Chief Petty Officer Alen) Lelevier of Honolulu, HI and Alysa (Chief Petty Officer Travis) Stratman of Honolulu, HI; two grandchildren, Ayden and Adrian; and siblings, Kim (Rod) Carrot, Steve Huntley and Paul (Jill) Huntley.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
