Scott Kofoot

July 30, 1967-March 12, 2023

FORT DODGE-Scott Kofoot, 55, of Fort Dodge, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 at his home. Celebration of Life will be 1pm Saturday March 25th at St. Olaf Lutheran Church 239 N 11th Street in Fort Dodge.

Scott was born July 30, 1967 in Mason City. He graduated from Mason City High School in

1985. He then enlisted in the United States Army until he was honorably discharged in 1988.

Scott married Renee Maertens (Rude) and moved to Fort Dodge in 1994. They had two children Cade in 1999 and Kenzie in 2002. They were divorced in 2011.

Survived by his son, Cade Kofoot of Fort Dodge; daughter, Makenzie (Kenzie) Kofoot of Fort Dodge; father, James Kofoot of Mason City; brother, John Kofoot and his wife Candie Kofoot (Devries); nephew, Vince and niece, Dacee from Hudson. Preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Kofoot (Klang).