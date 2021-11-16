Scott Jordan Green

August 21, 1993-November 13, 2021

MASON CITY-Scott Jordan Green, 28, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital.

A Funeral Service will be held 10:30am, Friday November 19, 2021 at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N Adams Ave., Mason City. A livestream will be available on the Epiphany Parish Facebook page. Burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00pm on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. A Vigil Service will begin at 6:45pm, there will be a time for sharing.

Memorials may be directed to the address of 615 Maben Ave, Garner, IA, 50438

Scott was born on August 21, 1993, in Mason City, IA, the son of Tony and Michele (Kuppinger) Green. He was a graduate of Mason City High School's Class of 2011. Since his sophomore year of High School he worked at North Iowa Vocational Center.

Many words could be used to describe Scott but the one most commonly found is loving. Scott could light up a room and make others feel welcome. He was very charismatic and loved being around people. Scott could make a friend anywhere he went regardless of if they were a stranger or not. He was the only boy to four sisters, whom he loved unconditionally. Scott was fearless and protective of his family. Always wanting to be the most informed, he was a good interrogator, making sure he knew everyone's schedule.

Scott loved sports, especially participating in Special Olympics, bowling, basketball and cheerleading. He was a big fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Minnesota Vikings and NASCAR. Scott was his nephew's number one fan, always being the loudest in the crowd. Music brought Scott a lot of joy, if he wasn't listening to it, he was creating his own.

Scott's family will miss his presence at his favorite holiday this year. Christmas was Scott's favorite day of the year, waking up before the sun to see if Santa came and making sure everyone in the house knew. His patience grew thin waiting for dad to wake up, constantly pacing up and down the stairs. His family takes comfort in knowing that he has finally gained his Elf ears.

Those left to cherish memories of Scott are his parents, Tony and Michele Green; sisters, Leah (James) Holder, Heather (Tierney) Connor, Jessica (Jeff) Aukes, Meghan Thompson, and Beth (Jayme) Green; nephews and nieces, Dominic, Quentin, Macie and Harper Holder, Ryley and Jasper Alvarez, Zoey, Chloey, Christopher and Harley Aukes, Charlotte and Paisleigh Cobeen, Anthony and Lucinda Thompson; grandparents; Harold and Rose Kuppinger; aunts and uncles, Mike (Tammy) Kuppinger, Matt (Jen) Kuppinger, Melinda Kelly, Jeff Green, Christopher Anderson, Matt Green and John (Rachel) Green; as well as numerous cousins.

Scott is preceded in death by his grandmother, Marlys Green; aunt, Misty Green as well as his great grandparents; and beloved dog, Maggie.

