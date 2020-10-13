Scott H. Marth

November 14, 1953 - October 10, 2020

Nora Springs - Scott H. Marth, 66, of Nora Springs, Iowa passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, following a long courageous battle with Multiple System Atrophy.

A private memorial service for family and close friends will be held at 10:30am Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 North Hawkeye, Nora Springs, with Chaplin Art Zewart officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family, on behalf of the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition and MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

He was born on November 14, 1953 to loving parents Harold and Patricia (Hubbard) Marth and raised on a farm east of Rockford. Cherished memories growing up were snowmobiling, watching airplanes, and being an amazing big brother that was easy to talk to.

On April 20, 1974 he was united in marriage to Denise Jermeland. They enjoyed riding snowmobiles and motorcycles, country music, biking, golf and travel.