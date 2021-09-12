Scott H. Davison

Scott's love for his Family was endless. He felt very blessed to be apart of such a large family, being the baby of ten children, his siblings fondly recall Scott being very easy going and the best out of them all. He enjoyed and played Hours and Hours of card games of 500, canasta, poker with family. Some of his well-remembered activities where playing foosball and pool at Ransoms, Monday Night Football, playing Broomball, as well as telling and listening to stories from loved ones and friends.

Scott was paired to walk his graduation ceremony with Patti Peck as his aisle partner, and as fate or destiny would have it, on June 9, 1979, Patti and Scott were married. They enjoyed 42 years of marriage and 46 years in each-others company, where they enjoyed simple fun together, which often turned into sensational silly moments and laughter. Scott cherished his work family at Minnesota Rubber Company/Quadion Corp in Mason City and was extremely proud of his 40 years. Scott and Pat had one daughter, Hilary Ann and were blessed with six grand-munchkins, who Scott loved so dearly, and smiles beamed when they were able to all be together. Scott will be remembered for his smile, infectious laugh, witty sense of humor, honesty, and his caring disposition to all.