Scott E. Helling

May 2, 1959 - January 27, 2020

AMES - Scott E. Helling, age 60, of Ames, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Bethany Life in Story City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at St. Petri Lutheran Church, 804 Grand Avenue, Story City, Iowa, with Pastor David R. Burling officiating. Burial will follow in the Ames Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Condolences may be expressed online at www.amesmonument.com.

Born May 2, 1959, in Mason City, Iowa, Scott Eric Helling was the son of James and Marlene (Houck) Helling. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1977, attended North Iowa Area Community College, then received his certification as an optician from Metropolitan Technical Community College in Omaha, Nebraska.

On June 20, 1981, Scott was united in marriage to Gloria Diane Lee at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Manly, Iowa. They were blessed with two children, Erik and Ashlee.

The couple made their home in Omaha, Nebraska, from 1981-1990, then moved to Marshalltown where they lived until settling in Ames in 1998. Scott was employed as an optician for Wolfe Eye Clinic for nearly 30 years.