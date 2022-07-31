Scott Donovan Otten, 59 of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota passed away peacefully on November 11, 2021. Preceded in death by his father John Dale Otten. He is survived by his daughter Courtney; mother Eva Marie (Hasenwinkel) Otten; siblings Tammy Otten and Dennis Otten (Lisa); four nieces, nephews (Cassandra Menne, Taylor Sample, Christopher Lewellyn-Otten, John Otten). Burial service will be August 4, 2022 at 11 am at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th St, Mason City, IA. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.