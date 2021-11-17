Scott Donovan Otten
January 13, 1962-November 11, 2021
BROOKLYN PARK-Age 59 of Brooklyn Park passed away peacefully on November 11, 2021. Preceded in death by his father John Dale Otten. He is survived by his daughter Courtney; mother Eva Marie (Hasenwinkel) Otten; siblings Tammy Jo "Teeoh" Otten and Dennis Otten (Lisa); four nieces, nephews, and many friends. Graduated from Mason City High School and The University of Iowa. Was an avid Hawkeye football fan and golfer. He was loved and will forever be in our hearts. Funeral service 11:00 AM on Monday, November 22 at Family of God Lutheran Church, 8625 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park. Visitation one hour prior to the funeral service. The funeral service will be live-streamed on Facebook through the church Facebook page and available for 24 hrs. Private interment at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA, at a future date. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.
