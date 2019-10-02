Scott David Taylor
July 29, 1957 - September 26, 2019
Mason City - Scott David Taylor, 62, of Kensett, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at MercyOne Hospital in Mason City. Visitation will be held Saturday (October 5, 2019) from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Kensett with a funeral service following. The Reverend Tom Martin will officiate. It was Scott's request that everyone dress casually and if at all possible wear Twins shirts, Waldorf shirts, or Riverside shirts.
You have free articles remaining.
Scott was born July 29, 1957, in Minneapolis, MN, the oldest son of Charles and Janice (Barber) Taylor. He was baptized December 24, 1965, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Aberdeen, SD, and confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church in Kensett. He graduated from Northwood-Kensett HS in Northwood, IA, in 1975, from Waldorf College in Forest City in 1977. He briefly attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN, and Dana College in Dana, NE, before he decided to take some time off from school and started working as a radio announcer for KGLO. Scott would go on to work over the years in radio at KDMI in Des Moines, KISS Country and the Country Moose both in Mason City. In the early 90's he went back to college at Belmont University in Nashville, TN, where he had the opportunity to work with country artists Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood and Ricky Van Shelton in producing their albums. He moved back to Iowa after graduating and continued in radio. In 2001 Scott suffered kidney failure and went on dialysis for 18 years. Scott spent 4 summers as a camp counselor at Riverside Bible Camp in Story City where he made life-long close friends and it was truly the happiest time of his life. His greatest joy though was the birth of his nephew Blake, and he often said he hoped he lived long enough not only to see him become an Eagle Scout, but also to graduate from high school, and he did.
Scott is survived by his sister, Deb Billings and her husband, Larry, and their son Blake Adam Billings; his Aunt Marilyn Smith who was like a 2nd mother to him, and her son, Wayne Smith; his Aunt Alice Barber; several special cousins; and all of his very good friends from Riverside, Waldorf, and the radio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles in 1974, and Jan in 2016; his younger brother, Brian Charles Taylor in 2001; his nephew Ryan Charles Billings, April 23, 2000; special cousin and close friend, Terry M. Smith, and cousin Dale Barber; his paternal grandparents, Charles Taylor Sr, and Marie Walk; maternal grandparent, Rosella Barber; and many Aunts and Uncles.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
To send flowers to the family of Scott Taylor, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.