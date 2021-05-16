Scott Caron

Scott was a wild, free, and independent spirit from the time he could walk. He loved to run and explore, often getting into trouble or finding his way into mischievous situations. He always had a sense of wonder and curiosity, and he carried that passion with him through adulthood. His biggest passion was most certainly his passion to help others. He made it his personal mission to brighten your day if you were feeling down, and he never failed to put a smile on your face, even if you didn't know him. He was quick witted, loved puns, League of Legends, Star Wars, strawberry lemonade, crocodiles, politics, and volunteering. He was always striving to make the world a better place, and was compassionate towards all creatures, big and small. Scott was also an old soul, and many believed him to be wise beyond his years.