Scott Caron
January 25, 1993–April 29, 2021
PLYMOUTH–Scott Andrew James Caron, 28, of Plymouth, IA, formerly of Buckeye, AZ, passed away on April 29, 2021.
Scott was born to Jim & Judy Caron on January 25, 1993, in Phoenix, AZ. He was the oldest of 3 children, being a big brother to Allyssa and Christian. Scott graduated from Buckeye Union High School, before attending Phoenix College, to take classes towards a degree in Social Work. This degree choice was very suitable for him, as he had a passion to help others.
On January 22, 2016, he made the decision to serve his country by enlisting in the U.S. Navy. After being honorably discharged from the Navy due to medical issues, Scott attended Clearfield Job Corps in Utah. He graduated with honors, receiving his National Pharmacy Technician Certification, as well as graduating with honors from the Office Administration Program. While there, Scott was involved in student government, as well as peer council, and was named safety officer.
He then moved to Pennsylvania, attending Red Rock Job Corps. While in Pennsylvania, he completed the Human Services program with honors.
In 2017, Scott accepted a job as a Youth Counselor at Four Oaks in Mason City, IA. Shortly after moving to Mason City, he began dating Chelsi, and the two were engaged a year later.
Scott attended NIACC for Human Services and joined Phi Theta Kappa. While in Mason City, he also worked as a pharmacy technician at Hy-Vee, and most recently, as a support specialist at Prairie Ridge.
Scott was a wild, free, and independent spirit from the time he could walk. He loved to run and explore, often getting into trouble or finding his way into mischievous situations. He always had a sense of wonder and curiosity, and he carried that passion with him through adulthood. His biggest passion was most certainly his passion to help others. He made it his personal mission to brighten your day if you were feeling down, and he never failed to put a smile on your face, even if you didn't know him. He was quick witted, loved puns, League of Legends, Star Wars, strawberry lemonade, crocodiles, politics, and volunteering. He was always striving to make the world a better place, and was compassionate towards all creatures, big and small. Scott was also an old soul, and many believed him to be wise beyond his years.
Scott leaves behind his parents, Jim & Judy Caron; siblings, Allyssa (Brenden Ross) Caron, and Christian Caron; fiancé, Chelsi Ciavarelli; grandparents, Marcel & Lorraine Caron; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, fur babies, and anyone lucky enough to be able to call him a friend.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Nancy Atherton; aunt, Carol Atherton; cousin, Meagan; and uncle, Scott Atherton.
A funeral service will be held on May 22, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. CST, at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 West Northern Avenue, Glendale, Arizona. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/West-Resthaven-Funeral-Home-379177735905249
Scott touched the lives of many, and he would truly want all who were mourning him to find comfort. The next time you find yourself missing him, just picture his crooked smile as he'd say "no worries."
