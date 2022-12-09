 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scott Badker

Scott Badker

December 5, 2022

Scott Badker, 51, died Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home. A viewing will be held Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 1:30p.m.-4:30p.m., at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake; followed by Celebration of Life Service at 4:30 p.m. with Mark Doebel officiating. Scott was a very down to earth guy, blue jeans, racing, camo or football shirts are requested to be worn by the family to help celebrate his life. After the service, the family will host a time of celebration at the Clear Lake V.F.W.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. 641-357-2193

www.coloniachapels.com

