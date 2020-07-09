(1964-2020)
Scott A. Madison, 55, of LeClaire, Iowa passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Unity Point Trinity, Bettendorf. In continuing with Scott's giving and caring nature, he gave the gift of life through organ donation.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11th at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will be honored and masks are recommended for those attending. The family requests casual attire and no suits! Memorials may be directed to the family.
A full obituary may be viewed at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
