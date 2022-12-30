Sarah “Sally” (Bailey) Wulfekuhler

May 21, 1931-December 22, 2022

STORM LAKE-Sarah “Sally” (Bailey) Wulfekuhler, age 91, of Storm Lake, Iowa died on December 22, 2022, at the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will take place Monday, January 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake, Iowa. Burial will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City, Iowa. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial gifts be given to the music camp Sally attended and loved: Interlochen Center for the Arts 4000 J Maddy Pkwy / P.O. Box 199 Interlochen, MI 49643. You may also call 231-276-7623 or visit give.interlochen.org.

Sarah “Sally” Bailey Wulfekuhler was born May 21, 1931 to Dan and Genevieve (Tracy) Bailey in Burlington, Iowa. She attended school in Ottumwa, Iowa and graduated in 1949. She graduated college from the University of Iowa with a degree in Sociology. Sally was an active member of the Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake where she was an elder and deacon of the church.

Sally married the love of her life, Warren V. Wulfekuhler on June 16, 1954 in Ottumwa, Iowa. The couple was blessed with three children: W. Scott, Sarah, and Louis “Ted”.

Sally was passionate about art and painting. Music filled her with joy, and she enjoyed playing the violin. She loved the lake, especially sailing and canoeing. Sally had a keen interest in Native American history. More than anything, Sally treasured her time with family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish Sally's memory are her children: W. Scott (Joni) Wulfekuhler of Storm Lake, Iowa; Sarah (Brent) Low of Storm Lake, Iowa; Louis (Marilyn) Wulfekuhler of Lansing, Michigan; sister-in-law: Ruth Bailey; grandchildren: Jennifer (Michael) Rundall of Eldora, Iowa; Amy Wulfekuhler of Green Bay, Wisconsin; Benjamin (Nicole) Low of Eldora, Iowa; Kevin (Jessy) Wulfekuhler of Golden, Colorado; Dan Wulfekuhler of Lansing, Michigan; Erika Wulfekuhler of Lansing, Michigan; Anna (Noah) Schmall of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Steven Wulfekuhler of Lansing, Michigan; great-grandchildren: Sophie and Isabelle Rundall; Emma and Adia Low; Josh and Nick Howard; Winona Schmall; extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Wulfekuhler; parents: Dan and Genevieve Bailey; and brother: Herman Bailey.