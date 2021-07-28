Sara A. Ristau

Sara Ann Ristau, the daughter of Dennis and Rose (Schaefer) Trca, was born September 19, 1956 at Britt, Iowa. She grew up on the family farm in Erin Township and attended Britt Community Schools through the 11th grade. Her family eventually moved to town, and she graduated from Garner-Hayfield High School in 1974. Soon after, Sara married Gary Frein and their daughters, Sheila, Amy and Kristina were born. Later, she married Don Ristau and they had three sons, Ryan, Reed and Rick. Once her kids all began school, Sara started college, spending hours in the early mornings before anyone else awakened, studying and doing her homework. She graduated with a nursing degree from NIACC in 1995 and worked as an RN for several years across North Iowa. Sara loved the Hawkeyes and followed Iowa football very closely, watching live and replayed games whenever they were broadcast. “The Wave” - the special moment between patients and families at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and the Hawkeye players, coaches and fans across the street at Kinnick Stadium - was incredibly meaningful for her. She texted her oldest daughter, Sheila, each game to ask whether she was waving from inside the stadium and to remind her that Sara was watching from home.