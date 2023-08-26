Sandra Turbull

MELISSA, TX - Sandra Turnbull, age 84, of Melissa, Texas, passed away August 16, 2023. Sandra was born August 12, 1939, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Perry Russell and Estelle Mary (Schlautman) Fouste.

She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, and playing the piano as well as outside activities such as walking, swimming, and planting flowers when time permitted.

She is survived by her children, Jeanine Marsolek of Clear Lake, IA, Brad Turnbull of Siren, WI, Brian Turnbull of Vadnais Heights, MN, and Todd Turnbull of Denton, Texas; grandchildren, Amy Charlson of Omaha, NE, Joseph Charlson of Houston, TX, Brandis Turnbull of Apple Valley, MN, Jennifer Martinez of Andalusia, IL, Jamie Jean Olsen of Sue Rapids, IA, Mitchel Turnbull of Albert Lea, MN, Rebecca Cheatham of Melissa, TX, and Victoria Rivers of Pflugerville, TX; sisters, Sheila Pond of Orange, CA and Linda Fouste of Rochester, MN; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Perry and Estelle Fouste, daughter, Theresa Charlson, sister, Jeannette Herbener, and husband, Joel Turnbull.

A graveside service will be held at Rockford Riverside Cemetery in Rockford, IA, at a later date.