Sandra Sharp

February 21, 1940 - February 26, 2021

MASON CITY - Sandra Sharp, 81, of Mason City, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 26, 2021 at her daughter's home in Mason City after a brief battle with cancer.

Sandra's family will greet relatives and friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. A private family inurnment will be at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery.

The daughter of Harry and Marian Andersen, Sandra was born February 21, 1940 in Mason City. She attended Mason City High School and graduated among the class of 1958.

For many years Sandra welcomed children into her home as a daycare provider. She was blessed to care for countless youngsters throughout the years and watch them grow into the adults they are today.

Sandra was always busy in the kitchen, whether it be baking or cooking, family and friends alike came to look forward to her weekly treats and usually left with a pie, cake, or cookies to take home to their own families. She loved getting together for morning coffee with friends and most recently enjoyed her morning cup shared with beloved family.