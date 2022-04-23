 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sandra Schneider Link

  • Updated
  • 0
Sandra Schneider Link

Sandra Schneider Link

April 20, 2022

IONIA-Sandra Schneider Link, age 80 of Ionia, IA, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at The Suites at Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Charles City with Rev. Anita Nuetzman officiating.

Friends may greet the family from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory – Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Interment will be at a later date at St. Boniface Cemetery in Ionia.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What happened in Week 9 of Russia’s assault on Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News