Sandra Schneider Link

April 20, 2022

IONIA-Sandra Schneider Link, age 80 of Ionia, IA, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at The Suites at Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Charles City with Rev. Anita Nuetzman officiating.

Friends may greet the family from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory – Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Interment will be at a later date at St. Boniface Cemetery in Ionia.