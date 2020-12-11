Sandra S. Botts

October 21, 1939-November 24, 2020

Sandra Sue Johns was born on October 21, 1939 to Albert William Johns and Grace Pauline Wilcox Johns. Sandra graduated from Perry High School in 1958. She married the love of her life, Larry Botts, on Valentine's Day 1960. Sandy and Larry lived in Hampton, IA before settling in Mason City, IA where they started an upholstery business. They were the perfect team and In 1970 they moved to Manly, IA where they purchased the Dry Goods store as part of Tom's Country Market. In addition to this store she and Larry established other retail businesses in the same complex including an upholstery shop, gift shop and TrueValue hardware store. She ended her work years as a salesperson at the Sears clothing department in Mason City, IA.

In 1999, Sandy retired and they moved to Macomb, IL to be closer to family where she enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow up. Sandy and Larry loved attending their grandchildren's activities including many YMCA Dolphin and high school swim meets. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and her family was her pride and joy.

Sandy was a member of the Wesley Methodist Church.