Sandra R. Nitcher

August 7, 1936-October 10, 2021

NORTHWOOD-Sandra R. Nitcher, 85, of Northwood passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Funeral will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459 with Rev. Rob Lanphere of the United Methodist Church, officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her son at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA.

Visitation and public viewing will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today, Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the funeral chapel.

The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of the Lutheran Retirement Home for their devoted, dedicated care of Sandy over the last seven and a half years.

Sandra Rae Tucker was born August 7, 1936 in Mason City, the daughter of Herman and Mable (Baker) Tucker. Growing up in the Mason area, she graduated from Mason City High School in 1954. On March 16, 1958 she married the love of her life, Kenneth Nitcher in Mason City. The couple was blessed with three children: Kent, Scot and Kimberly. The family made their home in Council Bluffs, Urbandale, and eventually settled down in Northwood in 1977.

Sandy found great joy in baking and sharing her delicious treats with others. A tray of rice crispies was always ready on her counter for all to enjoy. She was skilled in cake decorating and a master of Christmas treats, her famous Christmas fudge was enjoyed by her entire family. Sandy enjoyed morning coffee at the Corner Post and never turned down a good garage sale, even if it meant turning the car around. She was a loving and caring woman who watched out for others. Becoming a grandmother was one of her greatest joys, and was blessed to become a great-grandmother as well!

Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 63 years, Ken of Northwood; her son, Kent (Cheryl) Nitcher of Northwood; daughter, Kym (Candice Johnson) Nitcher of St. Paul, MN; grandchildren, Marissa Nitcher and Dylan (Tyler) Nitcher; great-grandchildren, Aubree, Kolt and a little girl on the way; her sisters, Sheila Neel and Sherry (Al) Galbreath; Ken's siblings, Maxine Kruger and George Jr. Nitcher; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

Greeting her in Heaven is her son, Scot, who died in infancy; her parents; half-sister, Dorla Bender; brothers-in-law, Tuck Neel and Ed Kruger; and Ken's sister, Joyce (Elroy) Hackbart and sister-in-law, Cordelia Nitcher.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave S. Northwood, Iowa 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com