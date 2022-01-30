 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sandra Lynn Clement

FOREST CITY-Sandra Lynn Clement, age 73, died on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 4, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 18508 E HWY 9 in Forest City with Pastor Eric Weaver officiating. Burial will take place in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa.

Visitation for Sandra will be held 12:30 P.M. till the time of the service on Friday afternoon at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Sandy Clement memorial fund in care of the family.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685

