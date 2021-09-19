Sandra Lee (Fingalsen) Jackson

October 28, 1936-September 8, 2021

Sandra Jackson, 84 of Littlefield, AZ passed away peacefully at home on September 8, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born October 28, 1936, in Charles City, Iowa to Virgil & Cleo (Myers) Fingalsen. She married the love of her life, Gordon Jackson on September 22, 1956, in Nora Springs, IA.

Sandra loved her family, entertaining friends at their home, traveling and baking. She was a very supportive and encouraging wife, mother and friend.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Gordon Jackson of Littlefield, AZ; Their beloved dog Beau; Her children, Barb (Jim) Lemons, Bob (Elisabeth) Jackson of Des Moines, IA and Brett (Kate) Jackson of Urbandale, IA; five grandchildren, Dan (Trish) Lemons , David (Katie) Lemons, Amanda (Joe) Gernant, Sarah (Cullen) Trnka & Ryan Jackson; five great grandchildren, brother, Chuck (Pat) Fingalsen; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sandra was proceeded in death by her parents Virgil and Cleo Fingalsen, and older brother Gary Fingalsen.

Sandra has been cremated. A Celebration of Life to be held at a future date.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Mesa View Hospice.