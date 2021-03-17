Sandra Lee Abrams
September 15, 1961-March 11, 2021
FOREST CITY-Sandra Lee Abrams passed away at her home in Forest City on March 11. She was born on September 15th, 1961, to Spence Jr. and Janice Abrams. A service for family and close friends of the family will be held at First Baptist Church in Forest City on March 18th at 11:00AM with visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church.
Sandy is survived by her mother, Janice Abrams; her son and daughter-in-law, Travis & April Holtan; her daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie & Lukas Wooge; her sons, Joshua Holtan and Michael Holtan (all of Forest City, Iowa); 12 grandchildren--Emma, Shad, Jadyn, Lilly, Grant, Calvin, Grady, Kashden, Willow, Wesden, Jagger, and Maeby; and her sisters and brothers--Floyd & Vicki Jefson, Tim Abrams, Kevin & Julie Pals, Pam & Dan Moore, and Steve & Val Abrams. Sandy was preceded in death by her daughter Emily, her father Spence Abrams Jr., and several grandparents, aunts & uncles, and cousins. We know she is at peace with her Savior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.