COTTAGE GROVE, WI-Sandra L. Hennick, age 81, of Madison formerly of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Drumlin Reserve Assisted Living, Cottage Grove, WI. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave. with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Services will be livestreamed on the Trinity Lutheran Church YouTube page. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday. Inurnment will be held in the Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice Care, 5395 E Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, WI 53711, in Sandra's name. Online condolences may be left for the family at