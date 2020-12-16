 Skip to main content
Sandra L. Hennick
Sandra L. Hennick

Sandra L. Hennick

Sandra L. Hennick

March 31, 1939-December 8, 2020

MASON CITY, Iowa/COTTAGE GROVE, Wisconsin. - Sandra L. Hennick, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Drumlin Reserve. She was born on March 31, 1939, in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Selmer and Verna (Nehls) Grosland.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, (608) 221-5420

