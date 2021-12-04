Sandra Kay Wilmarth

April 28, 1936-December 2, 2021

MAXWELL-Sandra Kay Wilmarth, 85 of Maxwell, died Thursday, December 2, 2021, at her home in Maxwell.

Sandy was born April 28, 1936, in Mason City, Iowa the daughter of Otis Edward and Ora Grace (Bell) Albaugh. She graduated from Mason City High School and from UNI. Sandy taught school for many years in Lake Mills and Mason City before moving to Phoenix and working for Wells Fargo. In 2003, she retired and moved to Maxwell.

Sandy is survived by her children: William “Bill” Wilmarth, Julie (Randy) Pritchard, Jon Wilmarth, Scott Wilmarth and Susie (Ed) Ferree; 19 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and her sister, LaVonne Kacer. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Timothy Wilmarth; and her brothers, Daryl and Mark Albaugh.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (422 First Street) in Maxwell. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Maxwell Cemetery in Maxwell.

Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Maxwell is handling arrangements. Condolences maybe sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com