Sandra Kay Noland

April 8, 1947-March 2, 2023

MASON CITY-Sandra Kay Noland, 75, of Mason City, Iowa, passed away March 2, 2023 at Palo Alto County Health System in Emmetsburg, Iowa.

A graveside service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Sandra was born April 8, 1947, in Akron, Ohio, daughter of Lola Adams (Howard Synder). She earned her GED and later earned her Nursing degree. She was a licensed nurse practitioner for many years and was very proud of her accomplishments. She met and married Robert Lewis Noland in 1964, in Akron, Ohio.

Sandra loved to fish and collect various knick knacks. She enjoyed thrift shopping and spending time with the grandkids and great-grandkids.

Sandra is survived by her sons, Troy (Kristin) Noland, Rusty (Kim) Noland, and Chaley Noland; grandchildren, April (Donny), Joseph, Alexander (Kelli), Abby, Ashlee (Kenny), Alexis, Allison, Savannah, Josh, Colton, and Breannah (Jessie); great-grandchildren, Junior, Kaylyn, Graysen, Gryffin, Rafael, Joaquin, and Hadleigh; brothers, Mark and Andy Snyder; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.

Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; brother, Howard “Bud” Snyder; and parents Lola (Howard).

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.641-423-2372.ColonialChapels.com