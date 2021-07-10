Sandra Kay Ashburn

July 2, 1944-July 7, 2021

AMES-Sandra Kay Ashburn, 77, of Ames, Iowa passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Memorial service: 11:00 AM Monday, July 12, 2021, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories with visitation one hour prior to service. Inurnment will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A livestream of the service may be accessed on the Cedar Memorial website under the obituary for Sandra Kay Ashburn, under the video tab starting at 11:00 AM July 12, 2021.

Sandra was born July 2, 1944, the daughter of Herman and Dorothy (McClemons) Ell in Mason City, Iowa. On February 7, 1961, Sandra was united in marriage to William Charles Ashburn. She worked as a facilities manager for Tanager Place.

She was a lovely seamstress, quilt maker, gardener, and greeting card maker. Her passion for pets is unmatched thanks to her chihuahua, Tiny.

Survivors include her children; Lisa (John Howard) McCloskey, Scott Ashburn, Steven Ashburn, Lynda (David) Orman, Laura (Bill Leibold) Reinert; Seven grandchildren, Desarae (Andrew) Shaw, Summer Reinert, Jordyn Reinert, Ashley Ashburn, Alex Orman, Craig Orman, Katrina Larson; and two great-grandchildren, Ava Shaw, and Brody Shaw.