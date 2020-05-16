Sandra K. Kuhlemeier
September 27, 1944 - May 14, 2020
ROCKFORD - Sandra “Sandy” K. Kuhlemeier, 75 of 1475 210th St, Rockford, Iowa died Thursday morning May 14, 2020 at Mercy One Hospice in Mason City, Iowa.
Private family graveside services will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford.
Sandra Kay Kuhlemeier was born on September 27, 1944 in Charles City, the daughter of Ralph and Rose Ann “Neis” McDowell. She graduated from Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock school system with the class of 1962. She then graduated from LA James College of Beauty in Mason City. For many years, she owned and operated Sandy's Stylette in Rudd. After having her children, she was employed at Buy-Low in Rockford for twenty plus years. Sandy was a main stay in the kitchen at Zion Lutheran Church where she was a faithful member, serving and organizing food for funerals and other events. She would drop anything she was doing to help others in need. Those that knew her well were aware that she loved to tend her garden, raise her chickens, keep a clean home, and be out mowing the lawn. She also liked to read romance novels, cook, and dance with her husband at the Surf Ballroom, and the Moose Lodge in Charles City. She enjoyed going for drives, attending all the grandkids ballgames, taking the occasional trips to Branson, and playing some games of chance. Sandra was joined in marriage to, her high school sweetheart, Courtney “Cork” Kuhlemeier on December 5, 1964 at Zion Lutheran Church, Rockford, Iowa.
Those surviving Sandy include her husband Courtney of 55 years, her son Brett and his wife Deborah Kuhlemeier, Rudd; her mother Rose Ann Miller, Rudd; five grandchildren Connor and his wife Olivia, Collin, Clayton, Cooper, and Camden Kuhlemeier; her sister Cathi (Chuck) Fortney, Fort Dodge, IA; two brothers Jim (Claudia) McDowell, Bullhead City, AZ; and Jerry (Kim) McDowell, of Mason City, Iowa.
Preceding her in death are her two children Justin Arthur and Darcy Lynn Kuhlemeier, her father Ralph McDowell, and sister Connie Rewerts.
Arrangements are with Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa 50468 641-756-3311, www.Fullertonfh.com.
