Sandra K. Kuhlemeier

Sandra Kay Kuhlemeier was born on September 27, 1944 in Charles City, the daughter of Ralph and Rose Ann “Neis” McDowell. She graduated from Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock school system with the class of 1962. She then graduated from LA James College of Beauty in Mason City. For many years, she owned and operated Sandy's Stylette in Rudd. After having her children, she was employed at Buy-Low in Rockford for twenty plus years. Sandy was a main stay in the kitchen at Zion Lutheran Church where she was a faithful member, serving and organizing food for funerals and other events. She would drop anything she was doing to help others in need. Those that knew her well were aware that she loved to tend her garden, raise her chickens, keep a clean home, and be out mowing the lawn. She also liked to read romance novels, cook, and dance with her husband at the Surf Ballroom, and the Moose Lodge in Charles City. She enjoyed going for drives, attending all the grandkids ballgames, taking the occasional trips to Branson, and playing some games of chance. Sandra was joined in marriage to, her high school sweetheart, Courtney “Cork” Kuhlemeier on December 5, 1964 at Zion Lutheran Church, Rockford, Iowa.