Sandra Block

Sandra Block

April 15, 2022

Sandra Block, 77, of Klemme, passed away peacefully at Concord Care Center in Garner on Friday, April 15, 2022, to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 21st at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Inurnment will be at Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 20th at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner. Memorials may be directed to Hancock County Relay for Life or Gateway Hospice. www.cataldofuneralhome.com

