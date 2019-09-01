February 2, 1924-August 31, 2019
MASON CITY – Sam Hasapopoulos, 95, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 1311 Second Street S.W., Mason City, with Rev. Joseph Mirowski officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City. In the spirit of Sam's favorite saying, “God Bless America”, red, white and blue attire is requested.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Mason City.
Sam was born February 2, 1924, the youngest son of Greek immigrants Gus and Fotini (Giannoupoulos) Hasapopoulos in Mason City and was raised on Lehigh Road on Mason City's north side. His parents immigrated to the United States in 1906, through Ellis Island, eventually making their way to Mason City. With due diligence, imagination and hard work, Sam and his brothers built a business together and showed what could be accomplished in this new country that they loved so much.
As the youngest son, Sam was not required to serve in World War II, but heeding the call to serve his country, he voluntarily joined the United States Army at the age of 17. Later he returned to Mason City and began a long and successful business career with his brothers, Ted, Pete and George. They owned and operated several area businesses, including: The Bolero, Town House, Hasse's Drive Inn, Mason City and the Holiday Motor Lodge, Clear Lake.
Sam married Marilyn Larson on March 18, 1956, at the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Mason City. To that union, two children were born, Kathryn and Costa.
Sam was a member of the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Mason City and AHEPA. Throughout his life he enjoyed traveling to his farms regularly, golfing, intently watching the stock market ticker on the bottom of his television and traveling with his family. He was a very charismatic gentleman, liked socializing with everyone, always had a smile on his face and enjoyed singing and directing with his hands, to any song he heard. He would often end many conversations with, “God Bless America.”
Sam is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marilyn of Clear Lake; two children, Kathryn (Dale) Snyder of Clear Lake and Costa (Tami) Hasapopoulos of Woodbury, MN; six grandchildren, Alexis Snyder, Andrea (Dan) Gabrielson, Chelsy (Erick) Anderson, Tiana (Chris) Culler, Niko Hasapopoulos and Jake Hasapopoulos; 15 great-grandchildren, Hudson, Finn, Laken, Preston, Kenedie, Bradan, Quinn, Evan, James, Levi, William, Kathryn, Claire, Evie, and Audrey; a sister, Bessie Schisel of Garner; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, George, Pete and Ted; and sister, Theodora.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
