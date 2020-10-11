Sally L. Gauthier

December 27, 1941-October 8, 2020

Sally L. Gauthier “Nana”, 78, passed away comfortably at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa on Thursday, October 8, 2020, surrounded in spirit by her family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date in New York State with family.

If desired, memorials may be sent in lieu of flowers, to the family.

Sally was born in Manchester, New Hampshire and spent most of her life in a small town of Chatham, New York, where she worked, made lifelong friends, and raised her family. She eventually moved to Mason City, Iowa to fulfill her goal of watching her only granddaughter grow up. While building her life in the Midwest, Sally made connections and lasting friendships, from her First United Methodist Church community to her neighbors at Grant Village.

Sally will be remembered for her loving heart, handwritten letters, contagious laugh, volunteerism, avid reader, suspenseful movie nights and her homemade fudge and peanut butter balls.

Heaven is lucky to inherit Sally as a genuine friend, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and “Nana”.