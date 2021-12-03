Sally Evelyn (Lee) Boehnke

January 26, 1940-November 29, 2021

Sally Evelyn (Lee) Boehnke, 81 passed away Monday, November 29, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona after a brief illness.

Sally Boehnke, the daughter of George R. (Pat) Lee and Golda Mae (June) Liscomb was born January 26, 1940. Sally graduated from Clear Lake Community School High in 1958.

In December 29,1961, Sally married her husband of nearly 57 years, Gordon F. Boehnke, from Ventura where Gordon and she lived and farmed there while raising their 2 boys Terry and Phillip. In 2004, Sally and Gordon moved to Mesa, Arizona.

Sally also worked for a while at FiberCo, Barrel Drive-In, and Clear Lake Police Department as a Dispatcher for 17 years. Sally enjoyed snowmobiling, card games, and dirt track & stock car racing. She was a big fan of several North Iowa drivers. Sally and Gordon were also housing parents for several years for the North Iowa Huskies hockey team.

Sally is survived and dearly remembered by her sons Terry (Teresa) Boehnke, Mesa, Arizona and Phillip (Carole) Boehnke of Ventura. Three Grandchildren, Jessica (Robert) Anderson, Colona, IL, James (Ashley) Boehnke, Blooming Prairie, MN, Theodore (Shanda) Boehnke, Dumont, IA; nine great grandchildren, A sister in law, Lois Kotz of Clear Lake, and niece's and nephew's.