CLEAR LAKE-Sally Ann Starr née Vining, age 61 of Clear Lake, hometown of Charles City. She went to be with her mother, Joan Elaine Hannah née Lockwood, her father, Richard (Dick) Eldon Hannah, and her niece, Samantha Jo Vining. She was a loving mother to her son and dogs. She passed away in the loving arms of her husband of 30 years, Tracy Allen Starr.