Sally Ann Starr
December 27, 1959-October 24, 2021
CLEAR LAKE-Sally Ann Starr née Vining, age 61 of Clear Lake, hometown of Charles City. She went to be with her mother, Joan Elaine Hannah née Lockwood, her father, Richard (Dick) Eldon Hannah, and her niece, Samantha Jo Vining. She was a loving mother to her son and dogs. She passed away in the loving arms of her husband of 30 years, Tracy Allen Starr.
She is survived by her husband Tracy Starr. Her son Steven Starr. Her sisters Cindy Jensen, and Sue Smith; Brother Daniel Vining, and her nieces and nephew, Nicole Smith, Dustin Smith, Danielle Garlick, Alyssa Silva, Cassie Springer, and Carrie Jensen.
She will be missed by her family and friends. Private family funeral services and burial will be held.
Send condolences to: 700 N 16th CT, Clear Lake, IA 50428
