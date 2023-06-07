Born on July 11, 1933, in Mason City, Iowa, Sally was the first child of John and Dorothy Pritchard. Sal graduated from Britt High School and attended Iowa State University obtaining BA and MA degrees in psychology and applied science. Sally spent most of her career as a respected and beloved guidance counselor for the Roseville School District at Kellogg High School before retiring in 1993. Sally served as chairperson of the guidance department, was active in the REA, RFT and North Suburban Counselor Associations as well as serving as President of the State of MN Personnel and Guidance Board. She was so proud of the fact that she received the distinguished Paul Harris Award. Sal was active in many local organizations and volunteered for many different local groups and St. Odilia's Catholic Church following retirement. Her Cherrywood community became a place for Sal to flourish, enjoying being an active member of the book club and the advisory council.