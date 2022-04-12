Salena R. Williams

September 5, 1959-April 10, 2022

MASON CITY-Salena R. Williams, 62, of Mason City, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

No services are planned at this time, should friends desire memorials may be left in Salena's honor to the Women's Homeless Shelter in Mason City or Affordables.

The daughter of Joseph and Clara (Sorrelle) Perry, Salena Ruth Perry was born on September 5, 1959 in Sweetwater, Texas. She grew up in Texas and Oklahoma alongside her three sisters, Clara Ann Green, Ellen Roxanne Perry, and Janey Kathleen Day.

Salena was the proud mother to three daughters, Bobbie Jo Crawford and her husband DeShawn, Amanda Jean Thomas, and Hanna Ellen Williams and grandmother to Jacob Smith, Jazmine Smith, Taylor Pattison, Allison Thomas, and Bristol Thomas, Mya Crawford, DeShawn Crawford, Jr., Karleigh Crawford, and Oliver Crawford.

For the past 18 years, she has been blessed to spend her life with Mark Richard Fiber, and he was the best thing to ever happen to Salena. She and Mark also shared their life with their four legged companion, Carter, who Salena loved beyond measure.

Salena was an incredibly hardworking woman who could outwork any man. She was dedicated to her craft and worked for the last 18 years for the Globe Gazette as a distribution supervisor. She was one of a kind and will be remembered for her generosity and kindness to others. She loved her grandchildren and friends and would do anything for anyone at the drop of a hat.

She loved jewelry and adding to her collection. One of her favorite hobbies was visiting Affordables and collecting knickknacks.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe Carl Perry, and Clara Jane Sorrelle Perry; her special daughter, Hanna Ellen Williams; sisters, Ellen Roxanne Perry and Janey Kathleen Day.

