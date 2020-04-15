Ryan Kuhlers
January 1, 1982 - April 10, 2020
NEW ULM, MN FORMERLY OF MESERVEY - Ryan Kuhlers, 38, of New Ulm, Minnesota and formerly of Meservey, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home in New Ulm, Minnesota.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions currently, a private graveside service for family will be held at Meservey Cemetery. Ryan requested a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Ryan was born on January 1, 1982 in Belmond, Iowa, grew up in rural Klemme and was a class of 2000 graduate of Belmond Klemme High School. He graduated from Iowa State University in May 2006 with a Bachelor of Science degree from the Department of Agricultural Education and Studies.
Ryan is survived by his parents Ron and Linda (Nolte) Kuhlers of Belmond, sister Becky (Mark) O'Neill of New Ulm, MN and sister Melissa (Brian) Bonjour of Sheffield; Nephews Justin Bonjour, Joey Bonjour, Logan O'Neill, Rylan O'Neill ; Nieces Amber Bonjour, Audrina Bonjour and Lauren O'Neill; Grandmother Elvira Kuhlers of Meservey and many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
His circle of friends was extensive and there was no one that he could not have a conversation with. His physical limitations never stopped him from doing what he set out to do. His positive attitude was infectious and always apparent in his endeavors. His love for the show ring whether it was cattle, swine or sheep, was like no other. He truly had an eye for a winner and was so happy to help others make their show animals the best they could be.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a memorial fund set up in Ryan's name at the First Security Bank, PO Box 60, Thornton Iowa 50479. These funds are planned to be used for the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Fund for a memorial to be added to the Iowa State Fairgrounds where Ryan showed animals and enjoyed spending time for many years and the Andreas Cancer Center in Mankato, Minnesota where he received his cancer treatments for the past 3 years and made many friends during that time.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248.
