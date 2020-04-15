× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ryan Kuhlers

January 1, 1982 - April 10, 2020

NEW ULM, MN FORMERLY OF MESERVEY - Ryan Kuhlers, 38, of New Ulm, Minnesota and formerly of Meservey, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home in New Ulm, Minnesota.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions currently, a private graveside service for family will be held at Meservey Cemetery. Ryan requested a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Ryan was born on January 1, 1982 in Belmond, Iowa, grew up in rural Klemme and was a class of 2000 graduate of Belmond Klemme High School. He graduated from Iowa State University in May 2006 with a Bachelor of Science degree from the Department of Agricultural Education and Studies.

Ryan is survived by his parents Ron and Linda (Nolte) Kuhlers of Belmond, sister Becky (Mark) O'Neill of New Ulm, MN and sister Melissa (Brian) Bonjour of Sheffield; Nephews Justin Bonjour, Joey Bonjour, Logan O'Neill, Rylan O'Neill ; Nieces Amber Bonjour, Audrina Bonjour and Lauren O'Neill; Grandmother Elvira Kuhlers of Meservey and many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.