January 18, 1921 - June 10, 2020
NORTHWOOD - Ruvella B. Barnd, 99, of Northwood and formerly Mason City passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, IA.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459 with Pastor Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. Ruvella will be buried in London Deer Creek Cemetery, Rural Northwood, IA with her late husband, Ferguson Hickman.
Visitation and public viewing will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the funeral chapel.
To further honor Ruvella, the family suggests memorials be directed to the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood.
Ruvella Butrice Brunsvold was born January 18, 1921 on the family farm near Kensett, the daughter of Albert E. and Cora (Roslein) Brunsvold. She attended country school in Northern Minnesota and then near Hanlontown, graduating from Northwood High School in 1938. On July 20, 1941 Ruvella married Ferguson “Ferg” Hickman at Elk Creek Lutheran. The couple was blessed with five children, Carol Dee, Robert, Russell, Harold and Marvin. Ferg died in a tragic car accident in 1963. Later, on July 28, 1972 Ruvella married Harry L. Barnd and two families became one. She and Harry wintered in Arizona for over 30 years.
She was a longtime member of Eastern Star and a dedicated participant in Ladies Aid. In her younger years Ruvella was a skilled bowler and enjoyed evenings spent dancing. She was the typical American Gothic. She worked hard to maintain the family's farm life, tending the gardens, canning, with cooking skills to feed everyone. Ruvella loved time spent around the table playing board games and cards, especially 51, Shanghai and Rummy. She was a kind, caring, gracious woman who found the bright side of every situation
Ruvella was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and was blessed to become a great-great grandmother. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Robert “Buck” (Rebecca) Hickman, Russell Hickman, Harold “Pep” (Sally) Hickman all of Northwood, and Marvin (Nancy) Hickman of Forest City; Harry's daughter, Francis Gaffney; a son-in-law, Roger Egan; a multitude of beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren that she loved dearly; brothers, Orlan Brunsvold and Richard Moen; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Greeting her at the gates of Heaven are her husband, Harry Barnd who passed in 2013; her first husband, Ferguson Hickman; parents, Albert and Cora Brunsvold; step-mother, Syliva (Moen); a daughter, Carol Dee Reyerson; a grandson, Gary Reyerson; daughter-in-law, Judy Hickman; Harry's daughter, Harriet Egan; son-in-law, Robert Gaffney; half brother, Donald Brunsvold; step-brothers, Kenneth Moen and Dale Moen; an infant sister, Audra C. Brunsvold; as well as aunts, uncles, and extended family members.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.
