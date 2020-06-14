Ruvella B. Barnd

She was a longtime member of Eastern Star and a dedicated participant in Ladies Aid. In her younger years Ruvella was a skilled bowler and enjoyed evenings spent dancing. She was the typical American Gothic. She worked hard to maintain the family's farm life, tending the gardens, canning, with cooking skills to feed everyone. Ruvella loved time spent around the table playing board games and cards, especially 51, Shanghai and Rummy. She was a kind, caring, gracious woman who found the bright side of every situation

Ruvella was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and was blessed to become a great-great grandmother. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Robert “Buck” (Rebecca) Hickman, Russell Hickman, Harold “Pep” (Sally) Hickman all of Northwood, and Marvin (Nancy) Hickman of Forest City; Harry's daughter, Francis Gaffney; a son-in-law, Roger Egan; a multitude of beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren that she loved dearly; brothers, Orlan Brunsvold and Richard Moen; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.