Ruth Tourtellott Ward

October 4, 1922- August 25, 2022

Ruth went home to her heavenly father on August 25, 2022, forty days before her 100th birthday. She passed peacefully at the home of her grandson in Perry, Oklahoma.

A celebration of life will be held October 8th from 2-4 at the Lutheran Parrish Hall in Rockwell, Iowa. As per her wish, Ruth was cremated.

Ruth was born on October 4, 1922 the daughter of Samuel and Anna (Ficken) Deverell in Rockwell, Iowa. She graduated from Rockwell High School in 1940. In 1942 she married her neighbor Wayne Tourtellott. Together they farmed, belonged to card clubs, danced at the Surf and many more fun loving things. Wayne passed away in 1968.

Ruth went to work for Younkers in 1953 and retired from there in 1987. She started out in the basement of the “old store” selling yard goods and worked her way up to the office in the “new store”. In 1990 she married Leon Ward and made their home in Clear Lake, SD. The wintered in Arizona.

After Leon's passing, Ruth moved to Arizona where she made numerous new friends. They spent retirement days climbing mountains, having coffees and, most of all, playing cards.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Glenda (fiancé, Jim Marrs) Craig; grandsons, Brad (Jenn) Firgard, Rob (Kelli) Firgard, and Clay Craig; great-granddaughters, Justine, Haylee, Kaci and Megan; great-great-grandsons, Jax, Kash and Kye.

Ruth was preceded in death by her two husbands, her parents, a brother and three nephews.