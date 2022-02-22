Ruth Thorson

September 15, 1951-February 15, 2022

FLOYD-Ruth Thorson, 71, of Floyd, Iowa, was welcomed home to her family in heaven that preceded her on February 15, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.

A memorial will be announced at a later date and burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Floyd, Iowa.

Ruth worked as a pharmacy technician for 20 years and took great pride in helping people in need.

Ruth was also a member of Society for Creative Anachronism as were many of her family members. Her persona was “Jutte van der Brugghe”. This is an organization that researches and recreates pre-17th century skills, trades and societies. She enjoyed researching, crafting and using the many interesting skills and knowledge she gained. Ruth also had a great love of Scottish Terriers and knew how to spoil them.

Ruth and her twin sister Rita were born to Elmer and Virginia Knutson September 15th, 1951 in Bricelyn, Minnesota.

Ruth is survived by her loving husband Doug Thorson (married 51 years), Son Chad and Thorson, daughter-in-law Michelle Thorson, grandson Donald A. Thorson (named after his great grandfather), and daughter Joanna Thorson, partner Kristopher Bills, granddaughters Anya Beinhoff and Lilly Beinhoff and son Neil Thorson, daughter-in-law Jennifer Thorson, grandson Nebraska Thorson and her sister Linda Miller and 1 niece and 3 nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Virginia Knutson, and twin sister Rita Knutson. Also she was preceded in death by in-laws Don and Ruby Thorson and sister in-law Lisa Thorson

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 2700 Westown Pkwy #260, West Des Moines, IA 50266.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 2700 Westown Pkwy #260, West Des Moines, IA 50266.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, is in charge of local arrangements.