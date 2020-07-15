Ruth Setka
(1926-2020)
RICEVILLE - Ruth Setka, 94, a woman whose kindness and caring touched and bettered the lives of many, died peacefully in her home on July 13 with family by her side. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 17, 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Riceville. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery. Family members will greet visitors from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16 at Lindstrom Funeral Home in Riceville and again one hour prior to services at the church.
Ruth was born April 7, 1926 in Little Cedar to William and Elsie (Billyard) Stanton. When she was four years old, the family moved to the Colwell area where Ruth attended school, graduating from Colwell High School in 1944.
Following high school, Ruth earned her teaching certificate from the Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls and after graduation, taught for two years at the Douglas Township country school in the New Haven area. She later taught for two years at the Saratoga Township country school.
Ruth married Stanley Setka on April 28, 1946 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. In 1947, the couple moved from New Hampton to Riceville where they raised their five children: Stanton, Diane, Mary, Al and Anne.
In 1964, Ruth returned to elementary education at Riceville Community Schools. While teaching full-time, she also attended summer school and night classes at Upper Iowa University in Fayette. At the age of 44, Ruth proudly earned her Bachelor of Science degree.
Ruth's passion for teaching and education was evident to her students, colleagues and administrators. In 1984 she was one of five Iowans honored as a Friend of Agriculture for her efforts in teaching students the importance of farming. Her career as a fourth and fifth grade teacher continued until her retirement in 1988.
During retirement, Ruth and Stan enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria and Australia.
Ruth was a Gold Star Mother and a long-time member of the American Legion Auxiliary and V.F.W. Auxiliary. She was also an active member of the United Methodist Church in Riceville.
Ruth is survived by her children, Diane Setka, Riceville; Mary Barnes (David), Denver, Colo.; Al Setka (Marianne) Des Moines: Anne Metzler (Ken), Riverton, Wyo.; eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and sister Marilee Monroe, Charles City.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Stan, son Stanton, brother Raymond and sisters Hazel and Betty. A memorial fund has been established to assist several charities in Riceville.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
401 East Main Street
Riceville, IA 50466
9:30AM-10:30AM
308 Woodland Ave
Riceville, IA 50466
10:30AM
308 Woodland Ave
Riceville, IA 50466
