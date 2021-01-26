Ruth N. Pals
July 13, 1923-January 18, 2021
Belmond-Ruth N. Pals, 97, of Belmond, IA, formerly of rural Meservey, IA, died, January 18, 2021, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Public funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at First Reformed Church of Meservey, Iowa. The Reverend Rodney Meester will be officiating. Burial will be in the Immanuel Reformed Cemetery east of Belmond. A public visitation will be held Tuesday at the church from 11:30 AM until the time of the funeral services. Memorials may be directed to the family in Ruth's memory. The funeral service will be live streamed on the First Reformed Church of Meservey You Tube beginning at 1 PM. Tuesday for those who are unable to attend in person. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA is handling funeral arrangements.
Ruth N. Halfpap, the daughter of John and Lena (Gartz) Halfpap, was born July 13, 1923, at her parents home in Wisner Township, rural Franklin County, IA. She grew up in the Thornton, Iowa area. Ruth was educated at country school and later became a country school teacher for a couple years.
She was united in marriage to Richard Pals at the First Reformed Church of Meservey on March 20, 1945. The couple's union was blessed with a daughter Carolyn, and twins Kaye, and Kevin.
Ruth and Richard farmed together in rural Meservey where she enjoyed providing her children with a loving and nurturing upbringing. She was a loving and devoted wife who worked alongside Richard in may of the farming tasks. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and sewing. Ruth attended First Reformed Church and belonged to the Women's Club in Meservey. She enjoyed any opportunity to spend with her children and her grandchildren. She enjoyed listening to music and was especially fond of Bing Crosby , Lawrence Welk and relaxed watching TV or reading the newspaper.
Ruth was preceded in death by Richard in 1991 and continued to remain on the farm and take care of it for 8 years before moving from the farmstead. She had resided at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond since 2012.
Ruth is survived by her daughter Carolyn Franko, Scottsdale, AZ; daughter Kaye (Doug) Kurash, Mesa, AZ, daughter-law-Linda Pals, Litchfield, MN (Stephanice Heaver, grand-step daughter ; grandchildren Erica Franko and Brendon Franko, and Jeremy (Emily) Kurash; a sister-in-law Muriel Halpap, Clarion, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard in 1991, son Kevin Pals in March 2018, 3 sisters: Phyllis Boelman, Jessie Thayer, and Shirley Kuhlers; a brother Kenneth Halfpap, and an infant Marvel Halfpap.
Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.