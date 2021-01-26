Ruth N. Pals

July 13, 1923-January 18, 2021

Belmond-Ruth N. Pals, 97, of Belmond, IA, formerly of rural Meservey, IA, died, January 18, 2021, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Public funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at First Reformed Church of Meservey, Iowa. The Reverend Rodney Meester will be officiating. Burial will be in the Immanuel Reformed Cemetery east of Belmond. A public visitation will be held Tuesday at the church from 11:30 AM until the time of the funeral services. Memorials may be directed to the family in Ruth's memory. The funeral service will be live streamed on the First Reformed Church of Meservey You Tube beginning at 1 PM. Tuesday for those who are unable to attend in person. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA is handling funeral arrangements.

Ruth N. Halfpap, the daughter of John and Lena (Gartz) Halfpap, was born July 13, 1923, at her parents home in Wisner Township, rural Franklin County, IA. She grew up in the Thornton, Iowa area. Ruth was educated at country school and later became a country school teacher for a couple years.

She was united in marriage to Richard Pals at the First Reformed Church of Meservey on March 20, 1945. The couple's union was blessed with a daughter Carolyn, and twins Kaye, and Kevin.