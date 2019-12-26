Ruth Marie Timm Groh

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For several years, Ruth and Ralph cared for foster children in their home. After Ruth's father died in 1960, she became the primary caregiver for her mother and brother Herbie until his death in 1993. During the mid-1990s, she volunteered in the ‘baby' room at Charlie Brown Daycare, Clear Lake. At age 70, for nearly a year, Ruth provided 24-hour care in her own home for an infant great-granddaughter.

Ralph died in 1993, leaving Ruth on her own until 2009, when, at age 82, after a whirlwind courtship, she married the second love of her life, Victor Groh, a lifelong friend of the Timm family. Two extended families — the Timms and the Grohs — rejoiced over this amazing partnership until Vic's death in 2014.

To her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; Ruth leaves a legacy of caring, commitment, and selflessness. Ruth had strong principles and was not afraid to share them. She never met a child, especially a baby, which she didn't love. No matter where, no matter when, she stopped to talk to little ones—in grocery stores, in church, and in shopping malls she initiated sweet conversations.