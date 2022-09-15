Ruth M Beyer/Evans

December 30,1953-September 9,2022

Ruth M Beyer/Evans passed away September 9,2022 at Kavanagh Hospice House, Des Moines, IA.

A funeral service will be held in Ankeny IA at Heartland Church at 11 am with visitation from 10-11 on Saturday September 17,2022. Also Internment will be at St Ansgar Cemetery, St Ansgar IA at 4 pm.

Ruth was born on December 30,1953 13th child to Mary and Joseph Beyer. She attended St. Ansgar Schools graduating in 1972. Ruth was paralyzed in a life changing vehicle accident on July 3,1972. She was in Iowa City Hospital for 9 months returning to her family home in the care of her mother and family. Ruth moved to Younkers Rehab hospital in Des Moines for nearly 2 years. She made many life long friends at New Life Center in Des Moines.

Ruth attended Des Moines Grandview College in 1984 obtaining her BA in Social Services. She went on to obtain her Masters Degree in Rehabilitation counseling in 2000. She started her own NonProfit Organization "Central Iowa for Independent Living" in 1991 for Disabled people. She served on that board for 11 yrs.

Went on to run for Miss Wheelchair Iowa in 2002 and went on to national competition in Washington DC.

Ruth lived in her own home in Des Moines. Ruth lived her life by sheer will and tenacity not much but bureaucracy could slow her down. She took many people under her wing throughout her life doing her best to guide those less fortunate than her.

Ruth is survived by her son Robert (Anna) Carlson and 2 granddaughters Megan and Ashley. Her siblings Paul (Linda)Beyer, Mary Bell (Jim Caron), Charles (Esther) Beyer, Verona Spooner, Jorene Gunderson(James Iverson), Joseph (Pam) Beyer, Leone (Don) Kofoot, Myrna (Greg) Klemesrud, Sharon (Tony) Brown . Along with numerous Nieces and Nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Mary and Joseph Beyer, siblings Richard, Frederick, Edward and Sister Esther Kanzenbach. Brother-in-laws Norman Spooner, Robert Kanzenbach, Stephen Bell. 4 Nephews and 2 Nieces.

Ruth danced her way to heaven and was ready to meet Jesus.

In lieu of flowers send memorials to Kavanagh Hospice House or your charity.