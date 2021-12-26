Ruth L (Page) Haddix

July 26, 1925-December 16, 2021

Ruth L (Page) Haddix, 96, went home to glory on December 16, 2021, at the IOOF Home in Mason City.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, with Pastor Joshua S. Milam officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Manly Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 10:00am at the funeral home. Family kindly encourages that masks are worn to all events.

