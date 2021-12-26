 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by IMT

Ruth L (Page) Haddix

  • 0
Ruth L (Page) Haddix

Ruth L (Page) Haddix

July 26, 1925-December 16, 2021

Ruth L (Page) Haddix, 96, went home to glory on December 16, 2021, at the IOOF Home in Mason City.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, with Pastor Joshua S. Milam officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Manly Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 10:00am at the funeral home. Family kindly encourages that masks are worn to all events.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News